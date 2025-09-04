Home / Royal

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

The Prince of Wales made a key appeal to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Scottish referendum's result

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book
Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

A new book has claimed that Prince William requested his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to intervene in the Scottish independence referendum.

In a reply, the late Queen just said that she hoped that the Scottish people would "think very carefully about the future," days before the public vote.

The request for an intervention was made when some polls showed positive results for the freedom.

Previously, David Cameron, who was Prime Minister at the time, had confirmed that he advocated the monarch to intervene.

Valentine Low, in his new book, Power and the Palace, penned, "The pressure (on the Queen to intervene) did not just come from Cameron, however."

"Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen's private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene," he noted.

On the other hand, the No campaign received 55 per cent of the vote in the referendum, meaning Scotland remained part of the United Kingdom.

The new book also claims that Queen Elizabeth II was not enthusiastic to change the Royal Family rule that would allow princesses to take the throne.

In 2013, the law was changed to ensure the firstborn child of a monarch would be next in line to the throne regardless of their gender.

Notably, the Scottish independence referendum took place in September 2014, and the question on the proposal was "Should Scotland be an independent country?", which voters answered with "Yes" or "No."

The "No" side won with 2,001,926 voting against independence, while 1,617,989 voted in favour.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership will extend with several new projects

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors
King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans
Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, presents prestigious award during her latest solo outing

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update
King Charles makes surprising remarks about cancer amid hospital visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition
Royal Foundation makes big announcement about the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert in 2025

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion
The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit
King Charles visits cancer hospital amid Balmoral holidays with Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback

Meghan Markle reveals new ‘moto’ after ‘With Love, Meghan’ setback
The Duchess of Sussex dropped the adorable snippet from her recently launched Netflix series’ season 2