Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

A new book has claimed that Prince William requested his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to intervene in the Scottish independence referendum.
In a reply, the late Queen just said that she hoped that the Scottish people would "think very carefully about the future," days before the public vote.
The request for an intervention was made when some polls showed positive results for the freedom.
Previously, David Cameron, who was Prime Minister at the time, had confirmed that he advocated the monarch to intervene.
Valentine Low, in his new book, Power and the Palace, penned, "The pressure (on the Queen to intervene) did not just come from Cameron, however."
"Prince William also wanted the Queen to say something, and urged the Queen's private secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt, to get her to intervene," he noted.
On the other hand, the No campaign received 55 per cent of the vote in the referendum, meaning Scotland remained part of the United Kingdom.
The new book also claims that Queen Elizabeth II was not enthusiastic to change the Royal Family rule that would allow princesses to take the throne.
In 2013, the law was changed to ensure the firstborn child of a monarch would be next in line to the throne regardless of their gender.
Notably, the Scottish independence referendum took place in September 2014, and the question on the proposal was "Should Scotland be an independent country?", which voters answered with "Yes" or "No."
The "No" side won with 2,001,926 voting against independence, while 1,617,989 voted in favour.