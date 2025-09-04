Home / Royal

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit


King Charles III has earned applaud from bin strike protesters over his “simple” yet thoughtful gesture.

The British monarch stepped out to visit Midland Metropolitan University Hospital on Wednesday, September 3.

During the royal engagement, His Majesty waved at protestors from his car. He also greeted demonstrators who were calling for an end to the six-month-long strike in Birmingham over proposed pay cuts.

The protesters were standing behind a police cordon the hospital, which was inaugurated by the King.

Unite senior organizer Shane Edwards, 47, told Mirror, “He gave us a little wave. Our problem is not with him it’s with the local council – but hopefully now that he’s seen us the King will raise the issue with Keir Starmer.”

He added, "It would be nice if the King would go down to the worst-hit areas and visit the workers on strike to see how people are being affected, but I realise it's difficult for him in terms of security."

Bin worker Mike Masters praised Charles, “I would like to thank His Majesty for his acknowledgement towards our struggle. Recognition means we are being heard.”

Charles concluded the visit by interacting with patients and workers at the hospital.

