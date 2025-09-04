Home / Royal

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership will extend with several new projects

Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as products future remains unclear
Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s multi-million-dollar Netflix deal has reportedly hit a standstill as there’s still “no final decision” on which of the Duchess of Sussex’s projects will move forward.

As per the GB News, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand was reportedly set to launch in the inaugural Netflix House stores in Philadelphia and Dallas.

However, an insider close to Netflix claimed that the company has made no final decisions on any of the products that will be on the shelves of its stores later this year.

In August, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership would extend with several new projects on the way.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.”

She added, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."

Netflix is moving forward with its collaboration with Meghan’s lifestyle label As Ever, expanding the product line.

Meghan will also appear in a Christmas special of With Love, Meghan this December.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a highly lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.

You Might Like:

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks

Prince William, Princess Kate share snaps from first royal outing in seven weeks
The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their first royal engagement with a visit to the Natural History Museum

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book

Prince William stance against Scotland independence revealed in new book
The Prince of Wales made a key appeal to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Scottish referendum's result

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy

Kate Middleton's hair transformation in new appearance sparks frenzy
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at the Natural History Museum after long break

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash

Grand Duke Henri, Duchess ‘deeply affected’ after terrible Lisbon Funicular crash
Portugal is observing a national day of mourning following the fatal funicular derailment in Lisbon

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace
The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors

King Charles’ ‘little’ gesture applauded by Birmingham protestors
King Charles III wins hearts with a simple gesture during his Midland Metropolitan University Hospital visit

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans

Inside Meghan Markle’s special gift boxes for ‘With Love, Meghan’ superfans
Meghan Markle also sent gift boxes of As ever products to Kris Jenner, Serena Williams and Zoe Saldaña

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, presents prestigious award during her latest solo outing

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update

Buckingham Palace drops King Charles exclusive photos after his cancer update
King Charles makes surprising remarks about cancer amid hospital visit in Birmingham

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition

Kate Middleton to end 2025 with beloved Together at Christmas tradition
Royal Foundation makes big announcement about the Princess of Wales’s Christmas concert in 2025

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion

Prince Harry may secure ‘rare’ US visa amid potential King Charles reunion
The Duke of Sussex set to attend WellChild Awards in the UK without wife Meghan Markle

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit

King Charles gives shocking update on cancer amid hospital visit
King Charles visits cancer hospital amid Balmoral holidays with Queen Camilla