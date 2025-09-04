Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal hits delay as product's future remains unclear

Meghan Markle’s multi-million-dollar Netflix deal has reportedly hit a standstill as there’s still “no final decision” on which of the Duchess of Sussex’s projects will move forward.
As per the GB News, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand was reportedly set to launch in the inaugural Netflix House stores in Philadelphia and Dallas.
However, an insider close to Netflix claimed that the company has made no final decisions on any of the products that will be on the shelves of its stores later this year.
In August, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed alongside Netflix that the partnership would extend with several new projects on the way.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.”
She added, "My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."
Netflix is moving forward with its collaboration with Meghan’s lifestyle label As Ever, expanding the product line.
Meghan will also appear in a Christmas special of With Love, Meghan this December.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a highly lucrative deal with the streaming giant in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.