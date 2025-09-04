Home / Royal

Crown Prince Hussein joins King Abdullah to mark special occasion at palace

The occasion comes days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's birthday

Jordan Royal family is celebrating a special occasion at Al Husseiniya Palace!

On Thursday, September 4, the Royal Hashemite Court shared heartwarming glimpses into the celebration of 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him.

In the video, Crown Prince Hussein and King Abdullah could be seen dressed to the nines in dapper suits as they attended the special event.

“From the ceremony today at Al Husseiniya Palace marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him,’ they captioned the post.

During the ceremony, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, along with a poem by the late King Abdullah I celebrating the virtues of the Prophet.

In addition to Crown Prince Hussein and King Abdullah, other Royal Family members as well as senior officials, Islamic scholars and Christian leaders ere also in attendance at the event


Jordan Royal family celebrates the joyous occasion of the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him, every year with great enthusiasm.

The religious occasion comes just days after King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated Queen Rania's 55th birthday.

“Wishing Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah many happy returns on the occasion of her birthday,” the king wrote on the Instagram last week.

The birthday wish accompanied by a stunning portrait of King Abdullah and Queen Rania, capturing them radiating bliss.

