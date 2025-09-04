Queen Mary steals spotlight at special event in King Frederik’s absence

Queen Mary looked chich in her dazzling floral print dress during new royal engagement without husband King Frederik.
On Wednesday, September 4, Her Majesty visited the New Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen.
During her royal engagement, the Queen of Denmark presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Prizes 2025 to recipient.
Following her regal appearance, the Danish Royal Family took to Instagram and shared key details about the outing.
The statement read, “Here, Her Majesty The Queen presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Prizes 2025 together with Minister of Education and Research Christina Egelund.”
It continued, “Each prize comes with two million kroner, the majority of which goes to research activities, while some is awarded as a personal honor.”
This year's recipients for the prestigious prize are Professor Klaus Mølmer from the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen and Professor Claes Holger de Vreese, head of the Digital Democracy Centre at the University of Southern Denmark.
Klaus Mølmer received the prize from Mary for his groundbreaking research in theoretical quantum optics and quantum mechanics.
Meanwhile, Claes Holger de Vreese was awarded the prize for his extensive and internationally recognized research efforts in the role that algorithms and artificial intelligence play in democratic processes.