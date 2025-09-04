Prince Harry's Invictus Games role in danger amid UK popularity slump

Prince Harry has reportedly been instructed to take a step back from the Invictus Games over "worrying" developments.
The Duke of Sussex founded the sporting competition in 2014 and last year celebrated its 10th anniversary with an event at St Paul's Cathedral in London.
Along with that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew to Canada in February this year to support the first-ever winter edition of the games.
The next Invictus Games has many royal fans on edge as it will be hosted in Birmingham, UK, in 2027, with Harry expected to attend the competition in his own country.
However, sources have claimed that some individuals with links to the Invictus Games feel that the Duke of Sussex should step away from his role as Patron of the organisation due to his current reputation in the UK.
Prince Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and is no longer on speaking terms with senior members of the monarchy.
A source close to the Invictus Games Foundation told the Daily Mail, "The duke has become an increasingly divisive figure, particularly in the Armed Forces. And that is not good for Invictus."
"We are all about bringing people together and inspiring those who have suffered hardship. Now, Invictus is firmly established, it might be better if the duke took a step back," they noted.
A source also added that if Prince Harry steps down from his position, there would be a new Royal who would be interested in being the patron of the Invictus Games.