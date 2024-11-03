Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's son Hasan celebrated his first birthday on November 1, 2024.
The Jalan actress hosted a star-studded birthday party for her son and invited close family members and friends.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Khan dropped a video featuring fun moments from the bash.
In the footage, the superstar was seen holding her son close as they posed for pictures together
It then transformed to a breathtaking cake cutting ceremony where Hasan blew the candles off his two-tier Mickey mouse cake.
After cutting the cake, all the kids played at the jumping castle and indulged in a fun music and dance session.
Waffles made the party extra special as the guests savoured them.
The footage saw the superstars Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt relishing every moment with their two daughters at the party alongside other dearest members of the family.
"Thankyou for wishing Hasan and making his first birthday so memorable," the Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah expressed gratitude to the event planners in the caption.
Khan's die-hard fans could not stop but gush over the family and the bond they showcase over special occasions in the comments section.
One wrote, "Mashallah! Mashallah! What fun."
"May Allah Keep this family always happy," another noted.
It is pertinent to mention that the Khan sisters also arranged a low-key celebration at home prior to all the fun and frolic.
For the unversed, Minal Khan married her Parchai co- actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021.