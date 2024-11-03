Trending

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Minal Khan's son Hasan's star-studded birthday party was all about fun and frolic

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Minal Khans son Hasans star-studded birthday party was all about fun and frolic
Minal Khan's son Hasan's star-studded birthday party was all about fun and frolic 

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's son Hasan celebrated his first birthday on November 1, 2024.

The Jalan actress hosted a star-studded birthday party for her son and invited close family members and friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Khan dropped a video featuring fun moments from the bash.


In the footage, the superstar was seen holding her son close as they posed for pictures together

It then transformed to a breathtaking cake cutting ceremony where Hasan blew the candles off his two-tier Mickey mouse cake.

After cutting the cake, all the kids played at the jumping castle and indulged in a fun music and dance session.

Waffles made the party extra special as the guests savoured them.

The footage saw the superstars Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt relishing every moment with their two daughters at the party alongside other dearest members of the family.

"Thankyou for wishing Hasan and making his first birthday so memorable," the Quddusi Sahab ki Bewah expressed gratitude to the event planners in the caption. 

Khan's die-hard fans could not stop but gush over the family and the bond they showcase over special occasions in the comments section.

One wrote, "Mashallah! Mashallah! What fun."

"May Allah Keep this family always happy," another noted.

It is pertinent to mention that the Khan sisters also arranged a low-key celebration at home prior to all the fun and frolic. 

For the unversed, Minal Khan married her Parchai co- actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021. 

Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82

Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82
Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop

Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop
Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech

Prince William details ‘special’ proposal for Kate Middleton in new speech
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan

Trending News

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Hania Amir turns real-life Cinderella on this year's Halloween: Watch
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Yasir Hussain takes hilarious dig at Iqra Aziz on Halloween
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad set major relationship goals during romantic outing
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Raha set major style goals for Diwali
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Deepika Padukone reveals baby name with her first ever photo: SEE
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Maya Ali remembers her late father with heartbreaking post
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Feroze Khan unveils new look from sets of his upcoming drama 'Humraaz'
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Nora Fatehi reveals inhibitions about her costume in 'Dilbar' song