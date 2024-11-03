Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop

Taylor Swift has become a pro when it comes to dealing with onstage malfunctions.
On Friday, November 1, the pop icon handled a microphone pack malfunction onstage while performing her hit track Lavender Haze.
During her Eras Tour show in Indianapolis, Taylor had to change the device while continuing the stellar performance.
In a viral video, she can be seen saying “I need a new pack” to a crew member.
The Love Story singer donned a purple furry coat and sequined mini dress for the special performance.
She later on said, “I just need a new wireless pack because this one is out of battery, please,” addressing the crew off stage.
After the clip from her concert went viral, fans started praising her for being super professional.
A fan commented under the shared video, “Yeah and then between bejeweled and mastermind there was like a really long break and all the lights went out.”
Another wrote, “Omg love her because she still sings even the errors tour happend. To be on massive tour like eras it has had remarkable little hiccups over the corse of 2 ish years.”
“Bro be so calm being on stage in front of more than like 60,000 people and casually fixing a mic pack for TAYLOR SWIFT,” a third noted.
Taylor is set to perform her last concert of Eras Tour on Sunday, December 8, 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.