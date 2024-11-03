Adele drops gorgeous snaps from Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert

Adele has completed 47 weekends of thrilling concerts!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday night, November 2, the Make You Feel My Love crooner posted a string of drop-dead gorgeous snaps from the 47th weekend of her superhit Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert tour.
“Weekend 47,” captioned the singer alongside the carousel of beautiful photos.
In the carousel, the first slide featured a closeup shot of the Skyfall singer in which she exuded classic vibes. For the makeup, Adele opted for nude-pink makeup with bold eyes, while the grey lens elevated the look to a whole new level.
The singer wore a grey-colored outfit that she coordinated with matching neck-piece and earrings. For the hair department, the Hello singer has her white blonde tresses styled into a classic way that gave the 70s-80s vibes.
Next, in the string, was the photo that captured Adele smilingly gracing the stage with a mic in her hand, while the third snap featured her all excited as she met Martha Steward, who attended her concert.
The fourth image focused the singer giving a thrilling performance on stage. As the carousel continued, the slides offered breathtaking glimpses from the concert.
“Aaahh iconiiic!!!” admired a fan, while another gushed, “Loveeee this blonde on you.”
One more fan expressed, “Beautiful, my love. I love you immensely. You are my favorite artist and you always will be.”
To note, Adele will perform her next show on November 8, 2024.