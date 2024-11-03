Entertainment

Adele drops gorgeous snaps from Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert

Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas is the ‘Skyfall’ singer’s first concert residency held at The Colosseum at Caesars

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Adele drops gorgeous snaps from Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert
Adele drops gorgeous snaps from Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert

Adele has completed 47 weekends of thrilling concerts!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday night, November 2, the Make You Feel My Love crooner posted a string of drop-dead gorgeous snaps from the 47th weekend of her superhit Weekends with Adele in Las Vegas concert tour.

“Weekend 47,” captioned the singer alongside the carousel of beautiful photos.

In the carousel, the first slide featured a closeup shot of the Skyfall singer in which she exuded classic vibes. For the makeup, Adele opted for nude-pink makeup with bold eyes, while the grey lens elevated the look to a whole new level.

The singer wore a grey-colored outfit that she coordinated with matching neck-piece and earrings. For the hair department, the Hello singer has her white blonde tresses styled into a classic way that gave the 70s-80s vibes.

Next, in the string, was the photo that captured Adele smilingly gracing the stage with a mic in her hand, while the third snap featured her all excited as she met Martha Steward, who attended her concert.

The fourth image focused the singer giving a thrilling performance on stage. As the carousel continued, the slides offered breathtaking glimpses from the concert.

“Aaahh iconiiic!!!” admired a fan, while another gushed, “Loveeee this blonde on you.”

One more fan expressed, “Beautiful, my love. I love you immensely. You are my favorite artist and you always will be.”

To note, Adele will perform her next show on November 8, 2024.

Aima Baig steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Zain Ahmed

Aima Baig steps out for romantic date with boyfriend Zain Ahmed

Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger

Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry

King Charles to land in ‘serious legal’ trouble if he forgives Prince Harry
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia

Entertainment News

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Hailey Bieber teams up with THIS F1 driver's girlfriend for Rhode campaign
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Adele makes BIG revelations about Las Vegas residency tour
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Taylor Swift’s fans branded ‘racist’ by Tyler, the Creator over lyric criticism
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Blake Lively graces 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in dazzling mini-dress
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Chris Hemsworth gives delightful health update after tragic diagnosis
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Travis Kelce enjoys Taylor Swift’s Eras concert amid Jason Kelce’s slur scandal
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Kim Kardashian flaunts Princess Diana’s amethyst cross at LACMA Art + Film Gala
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Alan Rachins, ‘L.A. Law’ actor, breathes his last at 82
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Taylor Swift handles technical mishap like a pro at Eras Tour Indianapolis stop
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become proud parents of baby boy
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Jennifer Lopez ‘sets up Google Alerts’ to keep eye on Ben Affleck after split
King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia
Liam Payne to be laid to rest in UK next week