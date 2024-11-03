World

Harris teams up with her impersonator Maya Rudolph in surprise 'SNL' appearance

US vice president makes fun of Donald Trump’s garbage truck stunt at the ‘Saturday Night Live’ show

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024


Democrat candidate for presidency Kamala Harris makes a surprise appearance at the Saturday Live Show alongside her impersonator Maya Rudolph days before the presidential elections.

According to CBS News, in the final days before the polls, Harris played herself as the mirror image double Rudolph’s version of herself in her unexpected SNL show appearance.

Harris told Rudolph, who was completely dressed like the US vice president, “It is nice to see you, Kamala. And I'm just here to remind you, you got this."

In her around two-minute appearance, the Democrat candidate also talked about her opponent and former US President Donald Trump’s Wednesday, October 30, 2024, garbage truck stunt at the airport tarmac in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and made fun of the moment when he struggled to open the door of the truck before climbing into it.

She said, “It is nice to see you, Kamala, and I'm just here to remind you; you've got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do... You can open doors."

Rudolph responded, “I can see what you did there. Like to a garbage truck, right?"

Moreover, Harris also called Rudolph, who has played her several times during the show, her “sister.” She also praised her last month during an interview with ABC, saying, “Maya Rudolph, I mean, she's so good. She had the whole thing—the suit, the jewelry, everything!"

Furthermore, politicians have a long history of being on SNL. Trump hosted the show in 2015, and Hillary Clinton also came to the show two times in 2008 and 2016, but Harris' appearance so close to Election Day was unusual.

