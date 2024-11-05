Taylor Swift cheers on beau Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Buccaneers game

Taylor Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium along with mother Andrea and brother Austin to cheer up on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
On Monday, November 4, 2024, the pop star showed up at the Kansas City Chiefs match against Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
She came at stadium just an hour before the game kicked-off.
Taylor rocked Chiefs gear with knee-high Christian Louboutin boots, black shorts, Dior purse and a Chiefs bomber jacket.
Recently, the NFL player shared rare insights about his relationship with the Love Story singer during an episode of New Heights podcast.
He said, "I appreciate you always. And every time someone that has a mic in front of you, [they] always ask you something like that.”
Travis continued, "Thank you for always showing love. You know it's real, and you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy. And I appreciate you always making sure that everybody knows that. So thank you."
Moreover, he also made a surprise appearance at Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis.
A source told TMZ, “Andrea and Austin didn’t think Travis was going to be able to make it. They were shocked when he showed up. It was an amazing surprise and they were thrilled he was able to be there for such an important occasion.”
The Grammy winner will perform her last show on December 8, 2024.