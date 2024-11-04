World

Kamala Harris' ancestral village in India prepares for special prayers on election day

The village is located more than 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from Washington, D.C

  • November 04, 2024
Residents in the ancestral village of Vice President Kamala Harris, located in southern India, are set to hold prayers at a Hindu temple on election day on Tuesday, November 5.

As per Reuters, this village is located more than 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from Washington, D.C.

Harris’ maternal grandfather, P.V Goplan was born more than handred years ago in the village of Thulasendrapuram, which is now India’s Tamil Nadu state.

A villager who runs a small store near the temple, said, "There will be a special prayer on Tuesday morning at the temple, celebrations will follow if she wins."

Her grandfather along with his family migrated to the coastal city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital where he worked as a top ranking government officer until his retirement.

Interestingly, Harris’ name is carved into a stone at the temple together with her grandfather’s name.

Meanwhile, a large banner conveying good wishes for “the daughter of the land” is placed outside the temple.

Harris and her rival Donald Trump are locked in a tight race and polls revealed a close margin between both candidates.

Americans are now all set to vote in high stake presedential elections on Novemeber 5.

