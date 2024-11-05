Kendall Jenner posts EXCLUSIVE photos from intimate birthday bash

Kendall Jenner keeps it simple on her 29th birthday!
The Vogue cover model dropped some exclusive pictures from her intimate birthday bash on social.
Taking to Instagram on Monday night, The Kardashians star penned, “Another year, i’m blessed. thank you!”
In the first frame, she can be making a wish before blowing up the candles. In another post, the birthday girl featured two adorable ribbon cakes. One of the cakes read “Twenty something” and the other read “Witches don’t age.”
Kendall also posted a video of birthday celebration from her childhood.
The supermodel’s post comes after the Kardashian family wished her with touching tributes.
Khloé Kardashian wrote, “To my very first baby, happy birthday @kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion.”
Kris Jenner penned, "Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy.”
Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo from childhood and captioned it, “Happy 29th birthday @kendalljenner I love you so much.”
Kendall Jenner was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angles, California.