US elections 2024: Here’s all you need to know about election results

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Voting for the 47th president of the United States is scheduled for Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Not only the Americans but the whole world will be waiting for the results of the highly anticipated elections to see whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has succeeded in becoming the first female president of the US or Republican nominee Donald Trump won a second term in the office.

When Are The Election Results Expected?

US Vice President Harris and former President Trump have been running neck-to-neck for weeks. National and swing state polls have suggested razor-thin margins in several places that could lead to the recounting of the votes.

It is predicted that results this year will come slower because of changes in how every individual state, including seven key states, will decide the race, additionally, far fewer votes will be cast by mail this time as compared to the 2020 election, which was held during the pandemic, reported BBC.

The announcement of the election results depends on how close the contest is. The majority of the pre-election polls have suggested a close fight between the two opponents. In this case, the results could be delayed for several hours, days, or weeks.

In the 2020 elections, the voting took place on November 3, 2020, while Joe Biden was declared the winner late on November 7, 2020, morning.

