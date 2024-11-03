Blake Lively graces 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in dazzling mini-dress

Blake Lively shimmered in Tamara Ralph’s rose gold mini-dress at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
On Saturday night, the It Ends With Us starlet graced the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Blake went for a handcrafted chainmail minidress from Tamara Ralph's fall collection, along with an opulent, topaz-hued silk taffeta cape.
The gorgeous dress has been handcrafted with chainmail and features rose gold, pink, and topaz crystals set in diamond-shaped pieces, connected by actual diamonds at the corners.
For hair, Blake let them down in side-parted waves. She completed the red carpet look with two pairs of huggie hoop diamond earrings and dainty studs on her upper ear.
Shortly after the footage of her high-profile appearance went viral, fans flooded the social media with love and appreciation.
A fan wrote on X, “omgg has anyone seen Blake at LACMA film gala? She is killing the look.”
Another wrote, “Lively, you're a VISION! This red carpet look is everything and more - elegance, sophistication, and pure glamour. Your confidence and beauty radiate from every angle.”
“Favourite Gossip Girl actress Blake, you absolutely slayed the red carpet tonight!,” a third noted.
Moreover, Charli XCX, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Anna Kendrick, Shawn Levy and Jennifer Tilly also graced the red carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala.