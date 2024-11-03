Entertainment

Blake Lively graces 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in dazzling mini-dress

The 'It Ends With Us' star makes a grand entrance at red carpet in Tamara Ralph’s gorgeous mini-dress

  • November 03, 2024
Blake Lively shimmered in Tamara Ralph’s rose gold mini-dress at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

On Saturday night, the It Ends With Us starlet graced the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Blake went for a handcrafted chainmail minidress from Tamara Ralph's fall collection, along with an opulent, topaz-hued silk taffeta cape.

The gorgeous dress has been handcrafted with chainmail and features rose gold, pink, and topaz crystals set in diamond-shaped pieces, connected by actual diamonds at the corners.

For hair, Blake let them down in side-parted waves. She completed the red carpet look with two pairs of huggie hoop diamond earrings and dainty studs on her upper ear.

Shortly after the footage of her high-profile appearance went viral, fans flooded the social media with love and appreciation.

A fan wrote on X, “omgg has anyone seen Blake at LACMA film gala? She is killing the look.”

Another wrote, “Lively, you're a VISION! This red carpet look is everything and more - elegance, sophistication, and pure glamour. Your confidence and beauty radiate from every angle.”

“Favourite Gossip Girl actress Blake, you absolutely slayed the red carpet tonight!,” a third noted.

Moreover, Charli XCX, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis, Danielle Deadwyler, Anna Kendrick, Shawn Levy and Jennifer Tilly also graced the red carpet at LACMA Art + Film Gala.

