Adele makes BIG revelations about Las Vegas residency tour

The 'Skyfall' singer confirms last date of her Las Vegas residency

  by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
Adele is making headlines with her latest statement about mega-successful Las Vegas residency tour.

The Skyfall hitmaker, who has started her delayed Weekends With Adele concert series at The Colosseum, has confirmed that she won’t be doing it after the final show this month.

On Friday, November 1, she told the audience, “This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other f**** shows,” as per The Sun.

Adele continued, “I’m not going to be like, ‘Surprise!’ This is the end. It’s [the 100th and final show] the weekend before Thanksgiving, isn’t it? And that’s the last one. I don’t have any plans to be on stage indefinitely, really."

The Grammy winner artist revealed that life became "thousand times better" after her tout and she is "genuinely sad" for it to come to an end.

She continued, “They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold. I feel like that’s what’s happened with this show for me.”

Notably, the renowned musician started the Weekends With Adele residency in November 2022.

