Hailey Bieber teams up with THIS F1 driver's girlfriend for Rhode campaign

Hailey Bieber has collaborated with Formula One driver Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux for Rhode fall campaign.
She announced the partnership on November 2, with the model posing with Rhode tint.
Taking to Instagram, the official page of the makeup wrote, “Alexandra saint mleux called the fall lip cases are here. our bubble phone case has arrived online in four limited edition shades to match the core peptide lip tints. available in all existing lip case sizes, plus iphone 16 pro + pro max.”
In the shared pictures, she was wearing a long maroon leather coat with black sunglasses.
Hailey’s social media account also posted the campaign post which read, “Ringing in fall. just for the season, we created four limited edition lip cases to match the core peptide lip tints. alexandra saint mleux carries the lip case and lip tint in shade ribbon. text, treat, tint at rhodeskin.com .”
This surprise collaboration comes after the supermodel posted Halloween pictures with husband Justin Bieber and son Jack Blues.
The lovebirds channelled Ron and Kim Possible from the renowned Disney Channel series Kim Possible, while their son was dressed as Rufus, Ron's beloved naked mole rat.
Justin and Hailey welcomed their baby son on August 23, 2024.