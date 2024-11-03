Former Russian President warns NATO could trigger World War III

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO could trigger World War III.
Since the war in Ukraine began, Medvedev has ramped up his fiery social media posts, in which he often makes threats about Russia’s nuclear weapons and describes the conflict as a fight between Russia and NATO.
While it is not clear to what extent his views match with Kremlin thinking, but he expressed his anti-western feelings again during an interview with Russian propaganda channel RT, mentioning former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
According to state news Tass, the former President had a word with RT, stating, "Shortly before his death, already at a very mature age, he (Kissinger) as if with some regret suggested that now we have no choice but to accept Ukraine into NATO."
"I think that he was still mistaken in this, there is no such predetermination. Because, choosing between some promises and the possibility of starting a third world war—the choice is still quite obvious," he added.
One important aspect of Ukraine’s long-term objective is to join NATO which was a part of victory plan that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared during his visit to the United States in September.
Additionally, the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte cites the presence of North Korean troops in Ukraine as a "significant escalation."
On the other hand, the U.S. which gives the weapons to Ukraine, has banned their use for attacks deep inside Russia to avoid the escalation Russia and Medvedev warned about.