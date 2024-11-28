Royal

Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch

Princess of Wales will join the royal family's traditional Christmas Day on the Sandringham Estate

  November 28, 2024
Carole Middleton is expected to celebrate a significant occasion alongside her daughter, Princess Kate, and son-in-law, Prince William, during the holiday season.

According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales will join the royal family's traditional Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate.

However, according to royal commentator Emily Andrews, the couple hopes to see Carole and Michael Middleton for Christmas dinner this year.

Andrews claimed: “They prefer the informality of a relaxed lunch at nearby Anmer Hall.

“And I understand will do so again this year, with the addition of the Middleton family.”

The Royal Family traditionally celebrates Christmas at Sandringham House, following time-honoured customs. 

On Christmas Eve, they exchange gifts during a formal black-tie event. Christmas Day begins with a morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene, followed by a festive lunch and the King's annual speech.

King Charles 76 has upheld many of these traditions, while Queen Camilla 77 has introduced new elements by including her children and grandchildren in the festivities.

Meanwhile, Carole and Michael Middleton have reportedly played a significant role in supporting their daughter, Princess Kate, during her cancer treatment at her Windsor home.

Andrews continued to write in Woman Magazine: “So a festive, joyous Middleton Christmas with all the trimmings will be just the ticket.

“It’s also likely to include Kate’s sister Pippa, her husband James Matthews and children Arthur, six, Grace, three and Rose, two, along with her brother James Middleton, his wife Alizée and son Inigo, one.”

While the Waleses are not expected to have lunch at Sandringham House, it has been reported that Prince Andrew, 64 and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65, will be in attendance.

Despite his current Royal Lodge row with King Charles, the Duke of York is believed to have received an invite for the Sandringham festivities.

Andrews wrote: “Charles is still receiving treatment for cancer and so Christmas at the ‘Big House’ may be more muted.

“Friends say that the extended Royal Family who were invited to Sandringham last year - among them Prince Andrew and his family, and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, are awaiting to see how Charles’ health holds up in the coming weeks, but they hope to all go.”


