TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend

If you use social media, you are surely familiar with the phrase “Very Demure, Very Mindful.”
The catchphrase is on the tip of everyone’s tongue and has become a major trend.
Not just that, the word “demure” has recently announced as the 2024 word of the year by Dictionary.com after the viral video of Lebron.
“The word ‘demure’ experienced a meteoric rise in usage in 2024. Between January and the end of August, this term saw a nearly 1200% increase in usage in digital web media alone,” the announcement read.
It further added, “This sharp rise is mainly attributed to TikToker Jools Lebron’s popularization of the phrase.”
But do you know who is the real “demure” girl behind this? If not, here’s everything you want to know her.
Who made the Demure trend?
The beauty influencer who started the viral trend is Jools Lebron.
She first shared a video on August 5, talking about doing makeup for a professional look, which she dubs "Very demure."
Three days later, Lebron posted another video, this time on how to be “demure and modest and respectful at the work place,” which ended up raking in more than 35 million views and more than 3.5 million likes, with more than 1.7 million followers on her TikTok account.
Celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Penn Badgley, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have also jumped on the trend's bandwagon.
Jools Lebron net worth:
Jools Lebron's estimated net worth is $1 million, as of 2024.