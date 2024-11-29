Entertainment

TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend

Jools Lebron is a Chicago-based social media infleuncer with over 2 million followers on TikTok

  • by Web Desk
  • November 29, 2024
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ girl
TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ girl

If you use social media, you are surely familiar with the phrase “Very Demure, Very Mindful.”

The catchphrase is on the tip of everyone’s tongue and has become a major trend.

Not just that, the word “demure” has recently announced as the 2024 word of the year by Dictionary.com after the viral video of Lebron.

“The word ‘demure’ experienced a meteoric rise in usage in 2024. Between January and the end of August, this term saw a nearly 1200% increase in usage in digital web media alone,” the announcement read.

It further added, “This sharp rise is mainly attributed to TikToker Jools Lebron’s popularization of the phrase.”

But do you know who is the real “demure” girl behind this? If not, here’s everything you want to know her.

Who made the Demure trend?

The beauty influencer who started the viral trend is Jools Lebron. 

She first shared a video on August 5, talking about doing makeup for a professional look, which she dubs "Very demure."

Three days later, Lebron posted another video, this time on how to be “demure and modest and respectful at the work place,” which ended up raking in more than 35 million views and more than 3.5 million likes, with more than 1.7 million followers on her TikTok account.

Celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian, Penn Badgley, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have also jumped on the trend's bandwagon.

Jools Lebron net worth:

Jools Lebron's estimated net worth is $1 million, as of 2024. 

Jools Lebron original video:

@joolieannie #fyp #demure ♬ original sound - Jools Lebron



TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend

TikToker Jools Lebron: All about ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful’ trend
Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport

Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport
Priyanka Chopra to reprise role in Subhash Ghai's 'Aitraz 2'?

Priyanka Chopra to reprise role in Subhash Ghai's 'Aitraz 2'?
Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch

Princess Kate, Prince William to host Middleton family Christmas lunch

Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Meet Xochitl Gomez: Marvel star who won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ crown
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Charli XCX under fire for 'promoting smoking' to young fans: ‘nasty and British’
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift face ‘major strain in relationship’ with Travis Kelce
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Sofía Vergara celebrates 'island Thanksgiving' with family in Colombia 
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Beyoncé addresses rumors surrounding upcoming world tour
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Tulisa Contostavlos addresses ‘I'm A Celebrity’ fans ‘nepo baby’ trolls?
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Taylor Swift fans make Billboard apologize for Kanye West's 'famous' fiasco
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Kanye West makes daughters North, Chicago race in new music video
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Travis Kelce makes heartfelt confession about Taylor swift: ‘Where I fell in love...’
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Taylor Swift tries cheeky tactics to avoid Travis Kelce breakup?
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Top 10 Thanksgiving movies for an unforgettable family holiday
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release
Disney shares delightful update ahead of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ release