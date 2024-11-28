Priyanka Chopra to reprise role in Subhash Ghai's 'Aitraz 2'?

Subhash Ghai has ignited the excitement among fans as he confirmed that a sequel to the 2004 film Aitraaz is in the works.
During a recent conversation with DNA at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the renowned filmmaker revealed that he is working on Aitraaz 2, however, it won't feature Priyanka Chopra reprising her role.
“It's been 20 years since Aitraaz was released, so we must make it with today's contemporary artists and new-generation actors,” Ghai told the outlet.
Although Ghai shared his plans to make the sequel, other major aspects of the film, such as the cast and storyline, are still in the works.
However, in an earlier interview, the Taal filmmaker revealed that he got a promising script from Amit Rai and has been approached by several studios who are interested in collaborating on the project.
“Now, in 3-4 months, the story and cast will be locked. and then we will make a full-fledged announcement,” he further added.
2004’s romantic thriller film Aitraaz, directed by Abbas-Mustan, was based on the theme of gender acceptance.
Besides Priyanka Chopra, it also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles.