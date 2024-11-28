Shiekh Hasina comes forward in support of ‘unjustly’ arrested Hindu monk

Former ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has raised her voice for the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das arrested in Bangladesh.
According to The Week Mag, widespread protests in different parts of Bangladesh broke out after police arrested Krishna Das earlier this week on the charges of sedition.
Hasina also spoke out for the release of the Hindu monk and stated, “A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately. A temple has been burned in Chittagong.”
“Previously, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalized, looted, and set on fire. Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured,” she continued.
Moreover, Krishna Das was sent to judicial custody after his bail was refused on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Hasina also urged, “Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death were terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished.”
Furthermore, India also expressed “deep concerns” over the arrest of a Bangladesh-based Hindu organisation’s spokesperson and asked Bangladesh to ensure the safety "of Hindus and all minorities."