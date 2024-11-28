World

Dog reunites with owner 9 days after spreading chaos at Paris airport

  • by Web Desk
  • November 28, 2024
A dog that caused chaos in the biggest airport in France reunited with its owner after nine days.

According to CBS News, French airport authorities closed two runways at the Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, after security officials tried to capture a female dog named Amalka who slipped out of a carrier cage a week ago during unloading.

An intense search for the pet of an Austrian tourist who flew to France on Air France from Vienna was launched after the dog went missing. The airport police closed runways and deployed a search drone on Tuesday.

Air France said in a statement to AFP, “After several days of intense searches, we are delighted to confirm that Amalka has been found and returned to her owner. Both will be able to travel to their final destination soon.”

Moreover, several search operations were launched, and posters were put up on alert in an effort to find the dog whose hotel costs were covered by Air France.

As per Le Parisien Daily report, Amalka was found in a park in Dammartin-en-Goele near the airport. The paper also posted a reunion video of the dog and her owner in which the owner can be seen hugging her pet.

