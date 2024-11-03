Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce with changed 'Karma' lyrics at Indianapolis show

Taylor Swift gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a nod with changed Karma lyrics AGAIN!
During her performance at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium on November 2, the Lover singer gave shoutout to her love, which she usually does when Travis is in attendance.
“Karma is guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," she belted out the lyrics, referring to the NFL star.
In a clip posted by fan on X (formerly Twitter) showed fans erupting into cheers as Taylor altered the words of the song.
Meanwhile, the other clips, showed the Kansas City Chiefs tight in the VIP area with Swift's mom, Andrea during the singer's performance of her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department’s track, So High School, which is believed to be about him.
The loved-up couple was then seen leaving the stadium together after the end of the show.
Taylor and Travis first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, and confirmed their romance by stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City the following month and since then they have been inseparable, supporting each other's careers.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take a brief break after the Indianapolis run, before resuming on November 14 in Toronto and concluding with three nights in Vancouver from December 6 to 9.