King Charles carries out Queen Elizabeth's plan by evicting Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth II has planned a shake-up of royal residences, targeting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew, before her death.
A former adviser to the late Queen has revealed her shocking plan to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, which she gave them as a wedding gift in 2018 and reassign the property to Prince Andrew, who currently lives in the 30-room Royal Lodge.
A per the former adviser, if Queen “had lived another year” then Prince Andrew “would have been out.”
"It was her plan to move him out, to end the lease for the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage and to move Andrew in there,” they noted.
In 2023, Buckingham Palace sent an official notice of eviction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, following the publication of his memoir 'Spare.’
The former adviser to queen further added, “It was mainly a money thing, as she could see it was becoming unsustainable."
The shocking revelations come a day after King Charles cut off Prince Andrew's £1 million annual allowance and security funding as he refused to downsize from Royal Lodge to Frogmore Cottage.