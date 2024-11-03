Royal

Princess Kate deepens 'faith' after cancer diagnosis as William remains detached

Kate Middleton seeks comfort in spirituality amid cancer treatment

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024

Prince William remains less inclined towards religious practices


Since her cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales has reportedly developed a deeper interest in her faith, with insights emerging from a royal insider. 

While Kate Middleton seeks comfort in spirituality, her husband, Prince William, remains less inclined towards religious practices, as revealed in Robert Hardman's updated biography.

According to the insider, who is described as a church-going friend of the couple, Kate's renewed focus on faith has been encouraged since her health challenges, reported GB News.

However, they firmly stated that William has not felt a similar pull towards faith, remarking, “No change of course there.” The source added that he is "a modern young man" who may feel uncomfortable with some ceremonial aspects of religion.

As he prepares to ascend the throne, William is committed to fulfilling his constitutional obligations to the Church of England but is unlikely to adopt a more devout routine.

Hardman noted that William has never shared his father’s or late grandmother’s fervent dedication to faith. This divergence in beliefs within the royal family reflects broader themes of duty and personal conviction, especially in light of their recent health challenges.

Royal News

