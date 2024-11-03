Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo enchant Sydney at ‘Wicked’ Australia premiere

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are captivating the Australian city at Wicked premiere!
On Sunday, November 3, the American epic musical fantasy film made its way to enchant the Australian audience with the release of its premiere.
The Wicked duo dazzled the crowd as they attended the Journey Through Oz Tour at Sydney’s State Theatre for the celebration of the movie premiere, as a part of a global press tour.
Just as her character in the film, Ariana Grande aka Glinda, exuded elegance as she graced the event in a voluminous pink gown featuring statement sleeves and a fitted bodice. The sleeves featured sparkling details to it.
The Eternal Sunshine artist wore a diamond butterfly choker and butterfly ring to complement her look, while for the hair, she opted to go for a sleek ponytail.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s costar Cynthia Erivo, who plays the character of Wicked Witch of the West, opted for a look that matched with her role in the film.
The actress slipped into a sleeveless, off-shoulder black gown. To complete her look she wore a coordinating black-and-white choker.
Joining Grande and Erivo on the event were their costars Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jonathan Bailey.
Ariana Grande’s Wicked is schedule to release in the United States on November 22, 2024.