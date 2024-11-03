Royal

Princess Kate's team reacts in 'shock' to Mother's Day photo controversy

Royal author reveals Princess Kate, team's shock reaction over Mother's Day photo

  November 03, 2024


The recent Mother's Day photo released by the Princess of Wales has sparked significant debate and scrutiny, drawing attention not only to its content but also to its unexpected editing controversy.

What was intended as a heartwarming snapshot of Catherine with her children, taken by Prince William, has become a focal point for wild speculation and debate in the royal community.

According to royal author Robert Hardman, the release of this photo was not meant to quell rumours surrounding Catherine's absence but was simply a personal gesture to celebrate Mother's Day on March 10. 

However, the image instead fuelled further speculation when details emerged suggesting it may have been digitally altered, with observers noting inconsistencies like a missing child's sleeve and a blurred knee.

Hardman recounts that the Wales family and their team were "astonished" when major international photographic agencies, including Associated Press, Getty, AFP, and Reuters, issued a "kill notice," retracting the photo over concerns it had been "manipulated" prior to distribution. 

He described this reaction as "oddly exaggerated, almost performative," acknowledging that worries about artificial intelligence's impact on photography are well-known.

A member of the Wales team remarked, "Anything written or said about the Princess of Wales at that point was at fever pitch and front-page news. It also spoke to the nervousness of the photography industry around AI and their future. Even so, the reaction seemed extremely disproportionate." They further emphasized that Catherine intended the photo simply "to bring some joy to the nation."

Despite the uproar, a Kensington Palace staff member clarified that William and Catherine "have agency in everything" and are "the decision final makers." 

They expressed frustration over the speculation but noted that there was "no time to dwell on it." 

The day after the photo's release, Catherine addressed the controversy in a statement, saying, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

A friend mentioned that the future queen "would likely be upset by the furore caused by what was supposed to be an innocent family photograph," while royal sources reiterated that Catherine made only "minor adjustments" to share an informal family moment. "

The Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day," the source added.

