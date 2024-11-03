Royal

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?

The Halloween call that changed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life forever

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024
The couple had only been dating for four months when they received the call
The couple had only been dating for four months when they received the call

Halloween has always held a special place in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hearts, but in 2016, this festive night took an unexpected turn that would impact them profoundly.

Their night of celebration, full of costumes and cocktails, quickly shifted when a phone call revealed their relationship was about to go public.

The couple, both enthusiastic about Halloween, attended an apocalypse-themed costume party at Toronto’s Soho House with friends, including Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. 

According to Finding Freedom, a biography by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the couple, "madly in love," saw this party as a perfect way to celebrate one of their favorite holidays.

The evening was set to be memorable, with Harry in a Mad Max costume borrowed from Tom Hardy, as shared later in their Netflix docuseries. 

However, their Halloween festivities took a serious turn when a call from Kensington Palace interrupted their evening. Harry describes in his memoir Spare that an aide informed them of an impending "apocalypse": a newspaper had discovered their secret romance and would reveal it the next day.

Reflecting on the moment, Harry wrote, "everything was rendered moot" as they anxiously anticipated the fallout. He noted, "We'd been tipped… that another apocalypse might be coming," calling it "proof that the universe had a wicked sense of humour."

This revelation marked a major turning point for the couple, ending their private moments and thrusting their relationship into the public eye.

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
