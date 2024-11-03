Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise

Taylor Swift proves she's a woman of her word!
During her years-long Eras Tour, the Lover crooner and her fans have created many traditions.
Among one of them is a tradition of Swift gifting her "22" hat, a famous fedora she wears while performing the Red hit, to young fans standing at the end of her stage's catwalk.
However, this time the superstar has gone an extra mile with the tradition by giving it to a fan she's known for years.
While performing in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 2, Swift gave her "22" hat to a 7-year-old fan, Eloise, whom she had previously vowed to "totally meet" Eloise on Instagram Live when she was just a baby.
Eloise's mother, Cindy Childs, shared the heartwarming encounter on social media.
Another video posted on X by a fan showed Swift walking down the catwalk and squatting down to present the hat to Eloise, who was dressed in a sequin jacket and silver dress just like one of Swift's tour dresses.
Later on, Eloise’ mother expressed her gratitude on X toward Taylor Swift.
"The way I’m still crying happy tears. I’ll never be able to thank you enough, @taylorswift13 & @taylornation13, for the most magical evening! Dreaming instead of sleeping over here, forever and ever,” she noted.
Additionally, Travis Kelce was also in attendance at the show.