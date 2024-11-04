World

Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote

Two inflatable boats were en route to the archipelago, with one boat having a deflated float

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, November 3, when five dead bodies were found floating in the Spanish island of Lanzarote.

As per Reuters, this comes when the inflatable boat they were travelling in punctured around 90 km (56 miles).

Sources revealed that two inflatable boats were en route to the archipelago, with one boat having a deflated float.

The aircraft launched two liferafts and managed to save 17 people from one ship and 80 from the other.

State agency EFE said that so far rescue teams had rescued over 1,500 individuals in a weekend.

It also revealed that at least 48 migrants died trying to reach the Canary Islands in a boat that departed Mauritania three weeks ago.

The source further elaborated, “Ten migrants from the same craft were rescued near the island of El Hierro on Saturday.”

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands has seen the fastest increase in irregular migration in recent years.

Although, numbers are still lower than the central Mediterranean route to Italy.

Moreover, 32,878 migrants have taken the route in ships from West Africa to the Canary Islands between January and Oct. 15.

Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life

Uranus's moon Miranda may hide a subsurface ocean capable of supporting life
Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote

Five migrants found dead after tragic boat incident near Lanzarote
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes

Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?

World News

When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Spanish royal visit turns chaotic as angry protesters hurl mud at King, Queen
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Loy Krathong: Here’s all you need to know about Thai festival
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Unexpected burrowing badgers spark major road repair emergency in Lincolnshire
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Lahore faces severe smog crisis as pollution hits historic levels
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Moldova presidential runoff proceeds amid claims of Russian interference
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
China's marriage registrations hit record low in 2024 amid government efforts
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Former Russian President warns NATO could trigger World War III
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Minors in Nigeria risk death penalty for protesting against hunger
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Harris teams up with her impersonator Maya Rudolph in surprise 'SNL' appearance
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Democrats prepare to fight back against Trump's premature victory claims
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Archaeologists discover historic 900-year-old guardian statues in Angkor Thom
When did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's love become public?
Ex-Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon pays heartfelt tribute to Janey Godley