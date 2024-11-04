Entertainment

Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday

Kendall Jenner received adorable birthday wishes from Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Hailey Bieber has wrote a heartfelt message for her “best friend” Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday.

The supermodel was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angles, California.

On Sunday night, Hailey posted some adorable pictures of herself with her pal on Instagram Stories.

One of the frames included their joint appearance at the Academy Museum Gala in L.A. last year.

Another picture featured the duo taking a mirror selfie in cosy warm outfits.

The Rhode founder penned the sweet message in three parts, “BIRTHDAY. BESTFRIEND. ILY.”

Hailey’s wish comes after the Vogue model’s family paid touching tribute to her.

Kris Jenner captioned the photo dump on social media, “Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy.”

The momager added, “You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie, and friend anyone could wish for and I am amazed by you every single day. I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo.”

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian followed the footsteps of their mum and wished their sister on her birthday.

