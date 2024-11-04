Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans made a mesmerising entrance on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film Red One, held at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz.
On Sunday, the cast of upcoming movie including Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju with wife Gry, and JK Simmons, with wife Michelle Schumacher and daughter Olivia Simmons, director Jake Kasdan, joined the duo at the premiere in Berlin, Germany.
For the big event, Dwayne wore Dolce&Gabbana. Meanwhile, Lucy looked stunning in Zuhair Murad black dress with Roxanne Assoulin jewelry.
Chris went for Ralph Lauren with an IWC watch. On the other hand, Kiernan was spotted wearing a Giambattista Valli outfit with Anita Ko jewelry.
In one of the viral pictures from the red carpet, The Rock can be seen hugging Lucy. The entire cast also posed for a one big snap.
The official synopsis of the movie read, “When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus (JK) from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris) to find him and save Christmas.”
Red One will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.