Entertainment

Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin

'Red One' starring Dwayne Johnson, Lucy Liu, Chris Evans and more will release on November 15, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with Red One cast in Berlin
Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans made a mesmerising entrance on the red carpet at the premiere of their new film Red One, held at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz.

On Sunday, the cast of upcoming movie including Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju with wife Gry, and JK Simmons, with wife Michelle Schumacher and daughter Olivia Simmons, director Jake Kasdan, joined the duo at the premiere in Berlin, Germany.

For the big event, Dwayne wore Dolce&Gabbana. Meanwhile, Lucy looked stunning in Zuhair Murad black dress with Roxanne Assoulin jewelry.

Chris went for Ralph Lauren with an IWC watch. On the other hand, Kiernan was spotted wearing a Giambattista Valli outfit with Anita Ko jewelry.

In one of the viral pictures from the red carpet, The Rock can be seen hugging Lucy. The entire cast also posed for a one big snap.

The official synopsis of the movie read, “When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus (JK) from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris) to find him and save Christmas.”

Red One will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Entertainment News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ discloses colorectal cancer battle
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Blake Lively pens tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh for LACMA honors
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character