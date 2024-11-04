Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Hiba Bukhari, who garnered immense praise for her role as Dua in Jaan Nisar, is overwhelmed with the success of the drama.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Deewangi actress shared a gratitude post for fans and Team Jaan Nisar after its huge success which has so far fetched 2.3 billion YouTube views.
The post included a bunch of behind-the-scenes shots from the sets of her drama showing lights, camera and action.
She penned a long caption to her post, “didn’t bid my goodbye to Jaan Nisar! So here are some fun behind the scenes for all of you who made it such a success. To reciprocate the love you have given!”
“Here is to the dynamic duo of @abdullah.kadwani and @asadaqureshi @7thskyentertainment. Our director @mohsinmirzaofficial Script writer rehanaaftab. Head of content @mariekhan1,” the superstar further expressed her heartfelt thanks.
“It was a pleasure working with my co actors a special thanks to all of you who made work so enjoyable,” the Radd actress concluded her post.
Fans loved Hiba’s brilliant acting as Dua and also gushed over her alleged pairing with Danish Taimoor.
It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed.