Trending

Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Drama serial 'Jaan Nisar' starred Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Drama serial Jaan Nisar starred Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles
Drama serial 'Jaan Nisar' starred Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles 

Hiba Bukhari, who garnered immense praise for her role as Dua in Jaan Nisar, is overwhelmed with the success of the drama.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Deewangi actress shared a gratitude post for fans and Team Jaan Nisar after its huge success which has so far fetched 2.3 billion YouTube views.

The post included a bunch of behind-the-scenes shots from the sets of her drama showing lights, camera and action.

She penned a long caption to her post, “didn’t bid my goodbye to Jaan Nisar! So here are some fun behind the scenes for all of you who made it such a success. To reciprocate the love you have given!”

“Here is to the dynamic duo of @abdullah.kadwani and @asadaqureshi @7thskyentertainment. Our director @mohsinmirzaofficial Script writer rehanaaftab. Head of content @mariekhan1,” the superstar further expressed her heartfelt thanks.


“It was a pleasure working with my co actors a special thanks to all of you who made work so enjoyable,” the Radd actress concluded her post.

Fans loved Hiba’s brilliant acting as Dua and also gushed over her alleged pairing with Danish Taimoor.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari is expecting her first child with husband Arez Ahmed. 

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Trending News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif