Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner rings in her 29th birthday with sweet birthday wishes from Kris Jenner, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner
Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian loves her “angel” sister Kendall Jenner with “every ounce of her!”

The American model and media personality, who was born on November 3, 1995, rang in her 29th birthday on Sunday, November 3, 2024, with some heartfelt tributes from her sweet family, including Khloe.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, The Kardashians star shared a huge carousel of throwback and new snaps with her darling sister Kendall alongside which she penned a heartwarming tribute for the 29-year-old model.

The long string of images opened with a recent picture of beaming Kendall, which was then followed by some throwback photos featuring the childhood snaps of the model with sister Khloe and some recent years images.

“To my very first baby, happy birthday @kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion,” penned Khloe Kardashian as she began the touching birthday wish.

Calling Kendall her “heartbeat,” Khloe noted, “You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time.”

“I hope you know that I will Hold your hand through life’s journeys and I will be your biggest cheerleader through every magical moment,” she further added.

Concluding her loving and emotional caption, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with you. My sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me.”

Under the post, she also left a comment that read, “Ugh I love this human so so much.”

For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are half-sisters through their mother, Kris Jenner.

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Entertainment News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Martin recovers after dramatic stage fall during Coldplay's Australia show
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson grace red carpet with 'Red One' cast in Berlin
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ discloses colorectal cancer battle
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Blake Lively pens tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh for LACMA honors
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sean 'Diddy' Combs demands gag order amid jury witness's false claim
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hailey Bieber pens sweet wish for Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Olivia Rodrigo shares quick hack to spot ‘red flags’
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Kris Jenner ring in Kendall’s birthday with sweet tributes
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hugh Jackman sides with Martha Stewart in Ryan Reynolds feud
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Taylor Swift fulfills years-long promise to young fan Eloise
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Robin Wright addresses long-standing backlash to her 'Forrest Gump' character