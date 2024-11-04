Khloe Kardashian crafts touching birthday note for ‘heartbeat’ Kendall Jenner

Khloe Kardashian loves her “angel” sister Kendall Jenner with “every ounce of her!”
The American model and media personality, who was born on November 3, 1995, rang in her 29th birthday on Sunday, November 3, 2024, with some heartfelt tributes from her sweet family, including Khloe.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, The Kardashians star shared a huge carousel of throwback and new snaps with her darling sister Kendall alongside which she penned a heartwarming tribute for the 29-year-old model.
The long string of images opened with a recent picture of beaming Kendall, which was then followed by some throwback photos featuring the childhood snaps of the model with sister Khloe and some recent years images.
“To my very first baby, happy birthday @kendalljenner you are the one who stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I ever knew possible. You are the one who taught me responsibility, patience, unconditional love and compassion,” penned Khloe Kardashian as she began the touching birthday wish.
Calling Kendall her “heartbeat,” Khloe noted, “You are my heartbeat and I couldn’t feel more blessed to have a sister/best friend like you. I will declare my love for you until the end of time.”
“I hope you know that I will Hold your hand through life’s journeys and I will be your biggest cheerleader through every magical moment,” she further added.
Concluding her loving and emotional caption, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “I hope you always feel just how obsessed we all are with you. My sweet Angel of a sister, I love you with every ounce of me.”
Under the post, she also left a comment that read, “Ugh I love this human so so much.”
For the unversed, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are half-sisters through their mother, Kris Jenner.