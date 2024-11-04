Trending

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Superstar Kartik Aaryan has finally broken silence on his relationship status

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Superstar Kartik Aaryan has finally broken silence on his relationship status
Superstar Kartik Aaryan has finally broken silence on his relationship status 

Superstar Kartik Aaryan revealed he is in a relationship and pretty happy. 

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil show Season 2 featured the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Triptii Dimri, and director Anees Bazmee.

In one of the show’s segments, Kapil Sharma had his guests play a game called Sach Ke Pataakhe, somewhat of a truth and dare.

Kartik pulled out the truth card which led the Jalsa actor take the chance and probe the Chandu Champion star if he is single, dating or ready to mingle. 

Vidya teased him by asking, “What is her name?” She added, “During the shoot, he was always on his phone between takes. I used to go stand next to him, hoping to catch a hint, but I could only hear him saying, ‘Me Too, Me Too. ’ So I had no idea!”

The Luka Chuppi star then cheekily agreed, introducing his girlfriend's name, “Her name is Meetu.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several Bollywood divas in the past. 

He was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, though their relationship ended after only a few months. 

Also Kartik Aaryan has reportedly had flings with Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. 

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE
Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla takes on key role to fight growing issue of domestic abuse

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

Trending News

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hiba Bukhari basks in the skyrocketing success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Mahira Khan spreads joy with heartfelt message and stunning photos
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Hania Amir makes SHOCKING announcement at fan meet and greet event
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Aima Baig enjoys cozy dinner with beau Zain Ahmed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan shares his biggest parenting wisdom
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Vicky Kaushal breaks the internet with sweet tribute for 'birthday girl Maa'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Umair Jaswal gets candid about his divorce with Sana Javed
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram arrange grand birthday party for son Hasan
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 59th birthday with family
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Sidharth Malhotra 'looking forward' to working with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Param Sundari'
Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17
Vicky Kaushal shares heartfelt reason for falling in love with Katrina Kaif