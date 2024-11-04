Kartik Aaryan reveals his girlfriend's name after Vidya Balan drops hints

Superstar Kartik Aaryan revealed he is in a relationship and pretty happy.
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil show Season 2 featured the star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Triptii Dimri, and director Anees Bazmee.
In one of the show’s segments, Kapil Sharma had his guests play a game called Sach Ke Pataakhe, somewhat of a truth and dare.
Kartik pulled out the truth card which led the Jalsa actor take the chance and probe the Chandu Champion star if he is single, dating or ready to mingle.
Vidya teased him by asking, “What is her name?” She added, “During the shoot, he was always on his phone between takes. I used to go stand next to him, hoping to catch a hint, but I could only hear him saying, ‘Me Too, Me Too. ’ So I had no idea!”
The Luka Chuppi star then cheekily agreed, introducing his girlfriend's name, “Her name is Meetu.”
For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has been linked to several Bollywood divas in the past.
He was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan, though their relationship ended after only a few months.
Also Kartik Aaryan has reportedly had flings with Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.