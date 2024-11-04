Sports

Max Verstappen makes history at Brazilian GP, wins from P17

The Red Bull driver nearly 'destroy the garage' after qualifying 17th position on Sunday

  November 04, 2024


Max Verstappen has made history with his remarkable win at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Other than challenging weather conditions, the Dutchman was starting from position 17 on the grid.

The drama started from the formation lap when Lance Stroll spun off, which ignited confusion about the aborted start procedure as pole-sitter Lando Norris led a number of cars away.

After winning the tough race, Max got emotional, "My emotions were all over the place, from wanting to destroy the garage (after qualifying) to winning the race.It has been a rollercoaster.”

He added, "It is unbelievable to win here from so far back on the grid. I was expecting to lose points in the championship. Now, I just want clean races. But I am not thinking about clinching the title in Vegas."

Notably, Norris, George Russell, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson will be investigated after the race for a start procedure infringement.

The McLaren driver reflected on pit stop timing post-race, “Yeah, you can change the tyres under the red flag, that’s what the others did. Just unlucky. Unfortunate, sometimes it just goes your way, so nothing we did wrong."

Moreover, this is the first race in this F1 season when Alpine scored a double podium.

