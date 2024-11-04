Jennifer Lopez radiates pure glamour in latest photoshoot: SEE

Entertainment

The 'Atlas' actress recently made an appearance at the special screening of her upcoming film 'Unstoppable' in NYC

  by Web Desk
  November 04, 2024
Jennifer Lopez is truly a Beauty Queen!

The Unstoppable actress, who recently endorsed the US Vice President and Democrat presidential nominee for the upcoming US Election 2024, exuded glamour in stunning new snaps.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 3, the Atlas actress shared a three-snap carousel that featured her radiating elegance in a stylish Dior outfit.

JLo has been quite a fan of the brand since long and has worn many of their luxurious ensembles and accessories.

In the latest photoshoot, Jennifer Lopez slipped into a black and grey checked tweed ensemble, exuding chic vibes. The two-piece outfit comprised of a jacket with matching skirt.

To accessorize her look, the Marry Me actress wore some stylish rings and carried a black small handbag.

For the hair department, she opted to keep her dyed tresses open, cascading freely on her shoulders.


Her gorgeous look quickly captured the attention of the ardent fans, who flooded the post with their lovely comments.

“This look is everything! You look so gorgeous,” admired one of the fans, while another gushed, “You look PERFECT, you’re PERFECT. Love u.”

Meanwhile, one more noted, “She’s own 100% of this company.”

On the same day, the actress also turned heads with her captivating appearance at the special screening night of her highly anticipated movie, Unstoppable, in New York City.

The actress wore a gorgeous turtle-neck top coordinated with matching shorts and knee-high boots.

Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming film, Unstoppable, which is co-produced by her estranged husband Ben Affleck and his BFF Matt Damon, is slated to release in cinemas on December 6, 2024.

