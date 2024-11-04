Billie Eilish, mom Maggie Baird team up for major initiative

Billie Eilish had family support at her Overheated climate change conference in Atlanta, with her mother, Maggie Baird, by her side.
As per Dailymail, the Birds of Feather singer hosted the event on Sunday in collaboration with her mother's organization, Support + Feed, to raise awareness of sustainability and environmental issues.
Baird said in a statement, “I am thrilled that we can bring this unique event to Billie‘s US fans. And to people from all over who can watch the livestream.”
She added, “At this time, more than ever we need everyone to be a climate activist.”
The event was held at the infamous State Farm Arena and also saw activists such as Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jasmine Crowe Houston, Wawa Gatheru, and Robin Okunowu.
It was intended to unite the leaders sharing the solutions and resources to combat the climate crisis and it started at 10 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. ET.
The event, featuring the What Was I Made For singer, will be live streamed on her website, with only 300 tickets available to the public.
During the event the pannelist were, Environmental Justice 101, The Stories We Tell, What We Eat Matters, Fashion Your Future, Climate Optimism and Your Vote, Your Power.