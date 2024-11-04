Entertainment

Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson’s music composer, dies at 91

The legendary music producer, composer, and songwriter, Quincy Jones, passed away at age 91

  • November 04, 2024
Quincy Jones is no more!

The multitalented American music icon, who worked as a record producer, composer, songwriter, arranger and film & TV producer passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at his home in Los Angeles.

Jones, who was born on March 14, 1933, in Chicago, was widely acclaimed for his work with legendary singers Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and Frank Sinatra, and composed several masterpieces with them.

In a statement released by Quincy Jones’ family that includes his actress daughter Rashida Jones, noted, “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," reported The Associated Press.

It further read, "Although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Quincy Jones’ cause of death has not been revealed yet, however, it was made known that the songwriter breathed his last while being surrounded by loved ones at his Los Angeles’ home in Bel Air area.

The legendary composer was named as one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 20th century and graced the music industry with several cherished and iconic pieces.

For his outstanding work, Jones won 28 Grammys, which made him the second most-awarded artist in the Grammy Awards history.

