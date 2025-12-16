Dananeer offers glimpse into her debut film 'Mera Layari' character

Party girl Dananeer Mobeen has offered a peek into her upcoming film Mera Layari character in her new post.
Taking to social media, the content creator and actress shared some unseen behind-the-scenes videos of the upcoming Pakistani film Mera Layari as she revealed the name of her character in her debut film.
The Meem Se Mohabbat actress wrote, “Mera Lyari. I can’t wait for you guys to witness Afsana Baloch’s journey. This one is VERY close to my heart. Coming to your cinema screens very soon. It’s also my film debut so kinda freaking out about that.”
The Pakistani female showbiz fraternity showed their love and support for the Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri actress in the comments section.
Maya Ali wrote, “I am sure you must have done a wonderful job. I am really looking forward to this one, our pyari geena.”
Nadia Hussain said, “Good luck, girl!!!! I'm super excited for this one!!!”
“Awhhh, Geena! Congrats on your first film. Excited for this one,” commented content creator Laraib Rahim.
It is worth noting that the government of Sindh, Pakistan, announced the new film Mera Layari in response to the Indian movie Dhurandhar, which was released earlier this month.
The film was widely criticised by Pakistanis for the negative portrayal of the country.
Sharjeel Inam Memon, former member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, called the movie a conspiracy against Layari and vowed to show its true face with a new film.