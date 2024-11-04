Ananya Panday drops her birthday, Diwali photo dump in an endearing post

Ananya Panday’s 26th birthday and Diwali 2024 fell back to back!
Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Call Me Bae star shared a photo dump that included some recent memories as well as a few childhood glimpses.
The first slide happened to be a stunning selfie of the actress where she was seen wearing a black dress. Her makeup game looked on point while she styled her hair in a bun.
Also in the carousel there was a picture of her birthday cake, a delicious-looking cake that read, “Happy Birthday A!”
Another happened to be a cute video of the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star that showed her little self as her parents asked her to make a happy, sad or angry face.
She also posted a picture of her pet dog Riot lying lazily at her feet along with a photograph of a pair of sparklers with her face on the cover.
Later she also dropped a photo of the star swimming and flaunting her charm bracelets to perfection.
One click captured the clouds mid air while the last slide showed her standing in between a street.
A caption of Panday’s post read, “A little bit of this and a little bit of that (eyes emoji).”
In the comments section, Ananya’s best friend Suhana Khan appreciated her post saying, “Wow quite aesthetic of u.”
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Navya Nanda, Alanna Panday, and Ananya’s rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco also dropped a like on the post.