Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber reaffirm commitment in dreamy wedding ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • November 04, 2024
Sunny Leone, who tied the knot in 2011, has renewed her wedding vows with her husband Daniel Weber in Maldives after 13 years of marriage. 

The two showcased they are head over heels in love in an intimate ceremony, joined by their three kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

A media outlet shared stunning glimpses of the family from the ceremony on Instagram, creating much frenzy. 

In one picture, the duo were seen smiling at each other, twinning in white outfits.

While Sunny looked drop dead gorgeous in a white gown holding flowers, her man-love chose to wear a white tee and a pair of white trousers to complement his look.


A source close to the couple spilled the major beans about their renewal plans, “Sunny and Daniel had wanted to renew their vows for quite some time but waited until their children were old enough to understand the significance of the occasion.”

The insider continued, “They also timed the ceremony with their children's school break so they could be all together.”

“They also wanted to also wanted them to appreciate the values of family, love and togetherness. Sunny and Daniel believe that when you first marry, you know each other, but haven’t yet faced life’s challenges together,” Further elaborating.

"Now, after weathering hardships and celebrating beautiful moments as a couple, renewing their promises to each other held a much deeper meaning,” the source concluded.

On the professional front, Sunny Leone has been casted in Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir thriller Kennedy.

