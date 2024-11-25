Kriti Sanon spends 'golden hour' with her canine puppies 

Kriti Sanon’s weekend was all about her furry pups!
On Instagram, the Adipurush actor shared a bunch of glimpses ‘Lazy Sundaying.’
“Had a lovely lazy Sun-Day. Golden hour with my babies,” the Bollywood actress captioned her carousel.
In one image, the Crew star cuddled with her pet in the garden while basking under the sun.
The second photo showcased the superstar showering kisses on the canine and the sight was too cute to handle.
Next up she posted a close-up shot of her furry puppy relaxing.
During her lazy day the diva also opted to give herself that glow and glam by showing off her skincare regimen.
Her ardent fans were taken aback by the star’s immense love for puppies.
One user gushed, “So cute puppy.”
“Spectacular,” another fan wrote.
“Which dog breed is this?” a third user asked.
"Two cuties," expressed the fourth.
The post came soon after the Ganapath actress flaunted maroon elegance in a cotton saree she sported at an event.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon last starred in the movie Do Patti alongside Shaheer Sheikh.