Maya Ali sets on spiritual journey amid 'Sunn Mere Dil' buzz

Amid the buzz of Sunn Mere Dil, Maya Ali embarked on an Umrah journey with her close family members.
Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Mann Mayal actress dropped a slew of insights from the Holy trip.
The first image featured the Parey Hut Love star in a whole new avatar, wearing a burqa followed by some heartwarming photos of the Khana Kaaba.
She also posted a clip proving her mettle at the Ghilaf E Kaaba stitching.
Alongside performing the tawaf and indulging in prayers, Maya did not shy away from admiring the beautiful sunsets, sunrise and views.
Fans could not stop swooning over the superstar’s new look and her dedication to the spiritual journey.
One user taken aback wrote, “Mashallah! Umrah Mubarak.”
Another penned, “So lucky remember me in your prayaers.”
“So beautiful,” the third user expressed.
“The Noor on her face! Mashallah,” effused the third.
On the professional front, Maya Ali is currently delivering her best in the drama series Sunn Mere Dil opposite Wahaj Ali and Hira Mani.
To note, she reportedly has yet another mega project in the works titled Khan Sahab.