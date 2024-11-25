Aditya Roy Kapoor jets off to New York for Emmy Awards 2024

Trending

International Emmy Awards 2024 will be held on November 26, 2024 in New York City

  • November 25, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur is set to grace the upcoming International Emmy Awards 2024 in New York City. 

The Aashiqui 2 star’s debut OTT series, The Night Manager, has been selected for the Best Drama Series category at the prestigious.

In a chat with HT City, Aditya revealed he wants to be part of the grand evening which is going to be held on November 26, 2024.

"The whole crew flew down. I had some time off from shoot too, so I felt it'd be a nice way to cap off the whole experience. It was a close-knit team that worked on the show, and everyone made time for this (to attend the Emmys)," he noted.

"I am not thinking about all that. Maybe Sandeep (Modi, director) and everyone is, but I feel it's great that we were nominated. If we win, it would be like cherry on top,” Aditya told in response to a question if he is concerned about the outcome.

It is pertinent to note that The Night Manager's nomination marked a key moment in the actor’s career as he moves from Bollywood to the global OTT space.

To note, the  2024 international Emmy Awards show recognises the international television content being produced. 

