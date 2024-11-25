Diljit Dosanjh's concert takes romantic turn with dreamy proposal 

Diljit Dosanjh witnessed a sweet moment at his Pune concert on Sunday night.
A video has been posted on the Instagram account of team Diljit Dosanjh where a man gets down on his knees and pops the marriage question to his girlfriend.
The man puts a ring on the girl’s finger, kissed her hand and gave her a tight hug.
As the lover boy proposed, the Sauda Khara Khara singer made the moment worth remembering by singing his soulful track.
The footage then continued showcasing the man's adoration for the Punjabi singer and addressed crowds, revealing they have been dating for 13 years.
Soon after the post was shared, several fans gushed over the dreamy proposal.
One user wrote, “Such a beautiful moment.”
Another penned, “This was crazy he said they were together for 13 years.”
A third fan called it, “Dream proposal.”
The fourth effused, “What a cute reaction of Diljit Dosnajh.”
It is pertinent to mention that Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Dil-Luminati tour with a mega show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur and Hyderabad.
His line-up of cities for the highly-anticipated tour include Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Mumbai.