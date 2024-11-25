Amitabhh Bachchan pens powerful message for son Abhishek Bachchan 

Big B, Amitabh Bachchan has proved he is a supportive dad to Abhishek Bachchan.
Abhishek’s performance in the latest release I Want To Talk, received a lot of praise not only from his fans but also from the veteran actor.
On November 24, 2024, the Goodbye actor reviewed the movie I Want To Talk on his Tumblr blog.
“Some films invite you to be entertained. Some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK.. just does that.. it invites you to BE the film!” he wrote
The Uunchai star further added, “It picks you up gently from your seat in the theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon, and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into... ESCAPISM."
Bachchan continued lauding his son’s performance in the film, noting, “Abhishek.. you are not Abhishek.. you are ARJUN SEN of the film."
He also conveyed a strong message that reads, “Let them say what they say.. but this is what I say.. the say for the film.”
In the same note, Amitabh recalled his own father’s words that were truly relatable to his own.
“The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad. The need for whichever was the need for them, did they recognise me with that," he added.
For the unversed, the Shhojit Sircar directorial I Want To Talk is currently running in cinemas.