Ranbir Kapoor expresses excitement on reuniting with SLB for ‘Love & War’

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as he is reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, after 17 years.
During his recent appearance at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Kapoor gushed over his upcoming collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
"I am extremely excited, and even now, I mean he is my godfather, and everything I know about films and acting, is something I learned from him. For me, working with him again after 17 years, it still feels the same. I am still in awe of him and I still respect him so much,” he said.
In 2007, Kapoor made his acting debut with Bhansali’s Saawariyaa alongside Sonam Kapoor.
Kapoot further added, "He (Sanjay) hasn't changed at all. He is somebody extremely hard-working, all he thinks about is his movies. He just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different. So extremely exciting."
Besides Kapoor, the upcoming romantic-drama will also star Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.
Love & War is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2026.