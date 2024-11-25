Malaika Arora pokes fun at her love life after Arjun Kapoor breakup 

Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 25, 2024
Indian actress Malaika Arora shared a humorous update on her relationship status!

Arora took to her Instagram stories over the weekend where she shared a meme which read, "My relationship status right now." 

It had the options of: "In a relationship, single and hehehe" written on it, marking a tick on the third box.

This new development from Arora’s side came soon after she and her former beau decided to go separate ways after 6 years of togetherness.

Earlier, the Dabangg 2 starlet had also shared a post about happiness saying,"A secret to happiness is to be as weird as you like and the wrong people will leave the party but the right ones will join the dance.”

During a Diwali party hosted by Raj Thackeray the Sardar Ka Grandson star had confirmed he is ready to mingle, "No, I'm single now. Relax." 

To note, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who began dating in 2018, were bonded pretty well despite their massive age difference. 

Back in September, Malaika Arora's beloved father had committed suicide after falling from the 6th floor of his residence situated in the Bandra area of Mumbai.  

